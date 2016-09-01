The four have been identified as Commando Hasam alias Raja Hasam, Krishna Malakar, Khanaiya Choudhary alias Krishna Kumar Chowdhury and Santosh Munda.

However, the Haflong police managed to apprehend the four inmates at around 8.30 am at Thaijuwari area after chasing about 60 km from Haflong.

The incident of jailbreak at Haflong is not a new one as in 2008, three hardcore DHD(J) cadres managed to escape from the jail; and again in 2013, Action Dimasa, the chief of DHD (Action), along with one of his cadre escaped taking the advantage of dilapidated condition of the jail.

This jail was established in 1944 by the British rulers as a lock-up. However, later it was converted into a sub-jail without enhancing the capacity or any renovation.

Though the sub-jail has the accommodation capacity of 32 inmates, at present there are 89 inmates in the jail, out of which 21 are hardcore extremists. From security point of view, this jail is also functioning without proper manpower and infrastructure.

It is learnt that after Action Dimasa’s escape, concerned high-up from Dispur visited the jail and suggested renovation but after the preparation estimates and other formalities, nothing was done in this regards. Moreover, the jail has accommodated the office of the Assam Police Radio Organisation for which, the main gate of the jail has to be open every now and then.

Talking to the media, Manoj Khaklar, Assistant Jailor of Haflong Sub-Jail, admitted that due to poor condition and lack of infrastructure, this incident of jail break could be materialised.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao, Dr Dhananjay Parsuram Ghanawat, in a press meet held at the police conference room disclosed that how the prisoner escaped from the jail taking advantage of dilapidated condition of the jail. He also admitted that the jail is overcrowded and the security arrangement as well as other infrastructure should be reviewed. He appreciated the act of the Dima Hasao police for immediate recapture of fleeing prisoners after chasing at least 60 km from Haflong.

According to the report, ADGP (Prison) Jotirmay Chakraborty and DIG Anurag Agarwal are also camping at Haflong to investigate into the jailbreak.