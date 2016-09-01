

People gherao the Dibrugarh Police Station demanding action against the persons involved in the robbery of a student, in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. – UB Photos People gherao the Dibrugarh Police Station demanding action against the persons involved in the robbery of a student, in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. – UB Photos

On seeing the girl being pushed out of the vehicle, a few joggers reached her and after listening to her fate directed her to the Milannagar police outpost. She lodged a police complaint that she was forcefully picked up and then robbed of her valuables. According to the police complaint, as the girl had alighted from the bus at around 4.10 am, some miscreants in a white Tata Sumo forcefully pulled her inside the vehicle. The miscreants threatened to slit her neck when she tried to raise her voice, the girl complained.

Police, involving personnel from Borborooah PS, Rajabeta OP, Amollapatty OP, Milannagar OP and Sadar PS, swung into action soon after receiving the complaint and arrested two persons from Chaulkhowa.

“The vehicle used for the crime and nine other vehicles belonging to the perpetrators have been seized. Those arrested are Jen Ali and Imran Ali,” Additional Superintendent of Police Saurav Jyoti Saikia said. The police officer denied any incident of rape on the girl as alleged by some organisations and disseminated by the media. The victim herself has denied physical assault and refused medical examination, said ASP Saikia.

However, a section of people representing local organisations here today stormed the Dibrugarh Sadar PS and obstructed traffic movement at the busy Thana Chariali junction today, alleging rape of the girl student. The Thana Chariali junction remained affected for about four hours.

The organisations, which included Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, Koibarta Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, Asom Yuba Parishad, Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chatra Sanstha, Sadaou Asom Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad, Brihotor Asomiya Yuba Manch and Anusuchit Jati Chatra Sanstha, demanded stringent punishment of the culprits and demanded police patrolling on the roads for the security of the people.

Meanwhile, the Post Graduate Students’ Union and AASU unit of the university urged the organisations and the media not to disseminate false allegation, such as rape, which they said had not occurred at all. They also met the Deputy Commissioner and placed their grievances on security of students. The district administration reportedly conceded to the demands, like ensuring security in the university area, increasing the strength of police personnel in the police outposts of the area, conducting regular police patrolling and arresting all the culprits involved and awarding exemplary punishment among others.