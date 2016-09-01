Put in to bat on a damp ground at the Judges’ Field here today, Upper Assam Zone rode on opener and skipper Pallav Kumar Das’ 57 (129 b, 4x5) in reaching a respectable total on the opening day of the four-day final.

Only 64 over were possible as the match started in the afternoon. Pritom Debnath and Sandip P Mazumdar were at the crease with 29 and 7 runs respectively. Veteran offie Arlen Konwar took two wickets for Northern Assam. The tournament has been organised by the Assam Cricket Association.

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings 173/4 (Pallav Kr Das 57, Md Arif 44, Pritam Debnath batting 29, Arlen Konwar 2/54).