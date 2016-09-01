According to Pranabananda Das, director of the upcoming academy, this is the first of the national academies in the Northeast and the fifth in the country after Delhi, Gurgaon, Panipat and Faridabad. “We are elated at this milestone achievement. This is the result of the dedicated efforts of the members of the TT Club Udharbond, who have toiled hard to witness such an occasion,” Das said. – Correspondent

The budding players from this remote corner of the country will be in the national ambit and the local coaches can also visit the other academies to share their experiences courtesy the joint collaboration of Stag International and TT Club Udhabondh, Das maintained. He informed that already 60 players have been registered for the academy. Bhushan Thakur, project head of ‘1 million players by 2020’ will inaugurate the academy, Das informed. All the DSAs have been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony.