ACA camp for women
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 31 - The Assam Cricket Association will hold a selection camp to prepare the State senior women’s team for the BCCI’s one-day tournaments.

The camp will be organised at Goalpara from September 2 to 20.

The selected players for the camp are: Monikha Das, Suparna Sinha, Genevie Pando, Devashree Konwar, Shanti Rai, Sabitri Urang, Rekhamoni Borah, Kakoli Saikia, Papori Gogoi, Ruhina Pegu, Kalpana Chaotal, Hiramoni Saikia (WK), Rashmi Dey, C Laima, Rajni Lodhi, Anita Lodhi, Mamtha Kanojia, Sunila Sinha, Uma Chetry (WK), Babli Gogoi, Dipuka Paul (WK), Bedashree Barpatra Gohain, Nirupama Baro, Nibedita Baruah, Korobi Bhakta, Jahnabi Das, Rumeli Dhar.

