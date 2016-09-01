Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam Law along with senior sports officials and former Olympian Ksh Thoiba attended the day’s felicitation function at the Khuman Lampak indoor stadium here.

The six players included Indian women’s hockey team captain P Sushila and T Anuradha and men’s hockey team players Th Kothajit and Chinglensana Singh besides L Bombayla (Archery) and S Mirabai (Weightlifting).

Stating that the State is proud of having six Olympians this time, the Chief Minister speaking on the occasion appealed to everyone to extend help and support and to encourage the talented sports persons at their level apart from the help and cooperation extended by the State government.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam among others also spoke on the occasion which was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom and PHED Minister Manga Vaiphei.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manipur Hockey organised a felicitation programme for the four hockey players who were accorded a hero’s welcome on their arrival at the Imphal International Airport.