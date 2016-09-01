

NF Railway striker Sibra Narzary (C) takes a shot from the crowded Dynamo defence during their RG Baruah Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. – AT Photo NF Railway striker Sibra Narzary (C) takes a shot from the crowded Dynamo defence during their RG Baruah Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. – AT Photo

In the one-sided encounter at the Nehru Stadium here today, the railwaymen went 2-0 ahead at the breather and added two more after resumption.

Meticulous Railway striker Sibra Narzary netted both the goals in the first session. Anticipating a cross from KC Lal, Sibra slotted it home in the 15th minute to put his team ahead. In the 21st minute Sibra again read correctly a pass from Sankar Sil and converted with ease.

After the break the railwaymen continued their domination capitalising on poor marksmanship of the Dynamo defenders and midfielders.

KC Lal made it 3-0 with a soft goal as the Dynamo defenders were reluctant to clear the ball in time.

However, off a counter attack, Lenin Angom reduced the margin with a firm drive off a centre sent by Satyajit Rabha from the right flank.

At the fag end of the match Lal completed the rout with a left-footed long ranger.

Dynamo players were seen rusty as they could hardly move freely on the ground and find each other while attempting passes. On the other hand the NF Railway players were in good form and could have even scored more goals.

Today’s match: Sunrise vs Navajyoti.