The advisory guidelines issued by Additional Director General of Police, CID advised the public to report to the police “immediately” if any member of a family goes missing. “Many times people spend two-three days conducting search themselves due to which precious time is lost,” the police department stated.

It said families should also encourage setting up of self-help groups amongst children studying in institutions outside the State and staying in private boarding schools and hostels.

“The public should report if any suspicious activities are noticed in any house, lodges, guest houses within their locality. People should also report immediately to the nearest police station when they notice any unaccompanied child wandering in the streets or commuting in public transport,” the guidelines underlined.

It further stated that the operators, drivers of tourist taxis and buses should question and if required, hand over any child found travelling alone or unaccompanied by an adult, to the nearest police station.

The police also issued advisory to educational institutions that a specific age, class limit of students may be set for allowing children to leave the institution premises by themselves unaccompanied.

“Schools, colleges should report of any drop out or continuous absence of a student without any information from the parents and take up the matter with parents, guardians of students who are not coming to school regularly,” the guidelines read.

College, schools should take up programmes to create awareness amongst teachers and students regarding kidnapping and trafficking of children. “Any lifestyle change or behaviour change of the student noticed by teachers may be discussed with parents,” the advisory further stated.

Meanwhile, the police department has informed that for any assistance the in-charge Anti-Human Trafficking Units at Shillong (9856822988), Jowai (9863082268) and Tura (9436160171) can be contacted.

The SSP CID (Coordinator) could be contacted at 9863021516 or email at ahtu.meghalaya@gmail.com. The District SPs and nearest police stations, etc., can be contacted to report cases of human trafficking.