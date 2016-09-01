In a memorandum to the Chief Minister yesterday, the ACS alleged infiltration of Tibetan nationals in the guise of businessmen, who permanently settle down in different parts of the State.

“It is difficult to identify these refugees because of their religious and ethnic similarities with local Monpas, Membas or Sherdukpens,” the ACS said, and urged the CM to look into the matter seriously.

“The State Government should immediately constitute an expert committee to study and find out the whole gamut of Tibetan refugee issue,” the organisation said.

ACS further demanded to initiate immediate steps to abrogate ‘Any Naga Tribe’ used for the tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution and the State of Arunachal Pradesh Act, 1986.

“The insertion of ‘Any Naga Tribe’ has provided an ample opportunity to our neighbour Nagaland and NSCN to include eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh within the ambit of the so-called Greater Nagalim,” the ACS said in the memorandum. – PTI