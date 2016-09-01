 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Aug 31 - Two powerful student bodies in Mizoram – Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) – have filed an FIR with Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) against a private school teacher for allegedly making baseless allegation and defamatory post on social networking site Facebook.

The FIR was filed against H Lallianmawia, an assistant manager cum smart class coordinator in Educom company.

On a facebook post, he had slammed the student bodies for the alleged “resistance” of the move to honour a Mizo identified as Khaungchera as an “Indian freedom fighter” and burning the effigy of State BJP president Prof JV Hluna for the alleged spearheading of the move to honour Khuangchera. The teacher also accused some MZP and MSU leaders of taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe from a political party during the agitation.

Reacting to the allegation, the student bodies said it was baseless and a complete lie and “therefore viewed as an attempt to distort the reputation of the two student bodies.”

