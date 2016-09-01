 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Aug 31 - North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) today demanded service termination of Prof FA Qadri, Dean, School of Social Science, for allegedly sexually harassing a research scholar.

NEHUSU, in a memorandum submitted to NEHU Vice Chancellor Sri Krishna Srivastava, demanded that Prof Qadri be removed as Dean and his service as a teacher in the University be terminated.

“The University should not tolerate any case of sexual harassment and therefore punish the guilty immediately,” the students’ organisation demanded. – Correspondent

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     