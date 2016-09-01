|
NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
Correspondent
SHILLONG, Aug 31 - North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) today demanded service termination of Prof FA Qadri, Dean, School of Social Science, for allegedly sexually harassing a research scholar.
NEHUSU, in a memorandum submitted to NEHU Vice Chancellor Sri Krishna Srivastava, demanded that Prof Qadri be removed as Dean and his service as a teacher in the University be terminated.
“The University should not tolerate any case of sexual harassment and therefore punish the guilty immediately,” the students’ organisation demanded. – Correspondent