 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Aug 31 - The first tribal from NE, AG West Kharkongor, has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) on Monday.

NEEPCO was founded in 1976. Therefore, it is for the first time in 40 years that a tribal from the region is heading the Corporation.

A senior technocrat, Kharkongor is alumnus of IIT, Bombay as well as IIM, Calcutta. He started his career with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

He joined NEEPCO in 1993 and was appointed Director (Finance) of the Corporation in 2010. Kharkongor is an experienced professional who has arranged the financing of all the major projects of NEEPCO.

The new CMD is also a member of Finance Committee of Tezpur University, Assam. He was also a Member (Finance) of Damodar Valley Corporation, Kolkata from April 2013 to October 2014.

