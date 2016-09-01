 
Thursday, September 01, 2016
Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
 SHILLONG, Aug 31 - Meghalaya Government today announced that senior police officials eligible for the post of Director General of Police would first be asked whether they are willing to serve the full term of the post.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, in the past police officials empanelled by the State Security Commission (SSC) and shortlisted for the top post refused to join.

“In the previous years, shortlisted police officers have turned down the post of DGP in the State, so the procedures have been changed this year,” Sangma said.

Sangma said, the names of eligible police officials are being looked into by the SSC and they would be intimated about the possibility of being chosen for the top post. However, those interested must first state whether they would serve the full term of the post.

DGP Jain is holding the post as an interim arrangement from July 1. He is slated to retire in the next few months. The State Government is therefore looking for a “regular” DGP.

Some of the senior most officials from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre are YC Modi, a 1984 batch cadre, followed by PS Purohit, a 1985 batch cadre. Both these officials are on Central Government deputation.

The other senior official is Raghvendra Awasthi, (1985 batch) DGP (Civil Defence and Home Guards), SB Singh (1986 batch) Additional DGP (Law and Order) and RP Agarwal (1986 batch,) on a Central Government deputation.

According to the Meghalaya State Police Act, the government appoints a DGP from among the five eligible officials empanelled by the SSC.

The Chief Minister, who is the Chairman of the SSC, spelled out the decision after emerging from a meeting today with Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh, Jain, Chief Secretary, KS Kropha and other senior members of the Commission.

