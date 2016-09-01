 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
Newmai News
 SHILLONG, Aug 31 - North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Wednesday condemned what it termed as unprovoked attack on indigenous people of Twipra (Tripura) who were part of the rally in Agartala on August 23 last.

“The NESO is deeply disturbed by such violence on the already marginalised and disenfranchised indigenous community by members of non-indigenous population which resulted in injury to scores of people and also the failure on the part of the State Government to give protection to people holding peaceful rallies,” NESO Chairman, Samuel Jyrwa said in a statement.

NESO has demanded that the State Government should conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident and that adequate compensation is extended to victims of this unprovoked violence.

In this respect, the NESO along with Twipra Students’ Fedreration (TSF), Gauhati Unit, will organise a sit-in demonstration in Guwahati on September 2 as a mark of solidarity with the indigenous people of Tripura and also to give a strong message to the non-indigenous communities that the people of ‘Twipra’ are not alone in their fight for their right.

The entire indigenous peoples of the North Eastern Region are with them and encourage the indigenous people of ‘Twipra’ to never back down but keep on fighting for their right, the release said.

