



After paying floral tribute at the portrait of Rani Gaidinliu, the Union Minister attended a hurriedly organised function ‘70th Azadi Yad Karo Qurbani’, which is part of a nationwide campaign to honour freedom fighters, at Tingkao Ragwang hall, Chingmeirong Kabui village near here.

The function was organised as the Union Minister could not attend the main function at Nungkao village in Tamenglong district owing to bad weather.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said, “I am here to pay my respect and also to give recognition to freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu for her contribution to the freedom struggle.”

Stating that his Ministry has increased the freedom fighter’s pension by 20 per cent, he assured that the government is trying to give more facilities to their surviving family members.

Later, the Union Minister accompanied by BJP Manipur unit president Kh Bhabananda also visited the party office and urged the party workers to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Responding to a question on BJP’s protest over the police recruitment process in a brief media interaction prior to his departure, he made it clear that it could have been carried forward “smoothly” if the government was honest.

Sudden bandh: Normal life was affected in Manipur particularly in Imphal due to a sudden seven-hour bandh called by BJP Manipur Pradesh unit from 6 am to 1pm today.

The bandh was called demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister for his alleged connection with the controversial police constable 2013 recruitment process, inquiry into the Recruitment Board by an independent investigation agency and action against members of the Board who were involved in the case.

However, there is no report of any unwanted incidents.

Meanwhile, two BJP MLAs – Th Joykishan and Th Biswajeet – who were detained in judicial custody since Tuesday on charges of disturbing Manipur police recruitment process following a court order, were released around 3 pm today.

In another development, the Joint Action Committee against anti-tribal Bills on Wednesday observed ‘Tribal Unity Day’ at Churachandpur by shutting down all institutions and establishments in the hill town, about 65 km from here.