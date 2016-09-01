



Many changes can be seen on the outside of the car. Skirting that is an addition along with a roof spoiler. These additions give the car the look of a sports car which might create huge demand in the market. Moreover the number 10 that is highlighted on both the doors at the front is a novice look to the car. To add to the beauty of the car, contrasting colors have been used, especially the ORVMs. The wheels look cool with the color black that always gives a stunning look to any vehicle.

The interior has also undergone changes with the addition of a new Sony’s multimedia music box with touchscreen feature. The audio system is Bluetooth enabled. It has an external mic channelized with Sony 6 inches speakers affixed at the doors.

The seat covers are quite attractive as it has dual tone colors incorporated. Black and red color combination in sync with the color of the two models available has been used. Not just the seat covers, the steering wheel covers too are dual toned. Ambient lighting is another feature that’s can’t be ignored and to cater to the comfort of the people, the arm rest in the front. Floor mats are new addition to Maruti Suzuki Swift Deca.

There are not many changes to the engine when compared to the regular swift models. It has the same 1.2 litre petrol of K series while 1.3 litre Diesel of DDIS. Configured fantastically to the five speed gearbox that is manual, smoothness and fluidity have been ensured.

Fingers are crossed for this new model of Maruti Suzuki Swift in the segment of hatchback. The cost is budget friendly, meant for people who want to spend less and get more.

Swift Deca Petrol edition that is VXi comes at Rs 5,94,445 while the Diesel edition that is the VDi comes at Rs 6,86,983.It will prove to be a great buy.

Credits: http://www.vicky.in/car/