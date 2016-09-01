Earth cutting prohibited

JALUKBARI, Aug 31 - Kamrup Addl District Magistrate Anurupa Baruah, under Section 144 CrPC, has prohibited illegal cutting, procurement and transportation of hill soil (red) from the hills of the entire district with immediate effect and until further order. The restrictive order has been issued keeping in mind the imminent danger of erosion, landslide, blockage of drains and extensive danger to life and property of people residing in the adjoining areas as well as irreparable damage to the environment and loss of government revenue.