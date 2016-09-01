“Attractive products from Singapore under the banner of ‘Uniquely Singapore’ and products from Taiwan under the banner of ‘Taiwan Excellence’ will be displayed at the fair for the first time in the North East,” the organisers said in a statement.

Commemorating the participation of Singapore, a lifesize Merlion which is a tourist attraction in Singapore, has been constructed at the MDTC. A big portable swimming pool with boating facility for children has also been installed beside the restaurant.

Apart from Singapore and Taiwan, other countries participating in the fair are Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and many other South East Asian countries.