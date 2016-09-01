Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 31 - The second World Trade Fair organised by Joya Communications with support from Industries and Trade Fair Associations of Assam (ITFAA) will get under way at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre (MDTC) in the city tomorrow. It will continue till September 11.
“Attractive products from Singapore under the banner of ‘Uniquely Singapore’ and products from Taiwan under the banner of ‘Taiwan Excellence’ will be displayed at the fair for the first time in the North East,” the organisers said in a statement.
Commemorating the participation of Singapore, a lifesize Merlion which is a tourist attraction in Singapore, has been constructed at the MDTC. A big portable swimming pool with boating facility for children has also been installed beside the restaurant.
Apart from Singapore and Taiwan, other countries participating in the fair are Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and many other South East Asian countries.