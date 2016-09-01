 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
Support to Sept 2 strike
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 31 - The Assam Tribune Employees’ Union (ATEU) has extended its moral support to the call for a nationwide strike on September 2 given by different trade unions against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government.

In a statement, ATEU president Sivaprasad Deka and general secretary Dugdharam Kalita said that the Centre is hell-bent on destroying the hard-earned rights of the working class by amending the Labour Act. They added that the escalating price rise of foodstuff and other essential commodities and unbridled privatisation are also doing great harm to the nation and its people.

The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has also extended its moral support to the nationwide stir. It urged the Centre not to take any decision that could undermine the interests of the workers, employees and the common man as a whole.

Meanwhile, a joint forum of State’s central trade unions and employees’ federations today appealed to the workers and employees of the State to take active part in the proposed September 2 general strike and make it a grand success.

The call for the strike has been given by several central trade unions and employees’ federations of the country on a 12-point demand charter.

The bank employees of North East Region under the banner of Assam Provincial Bank Employees’ Association (APBEA) will participate in the September 2 nationwide strike.

