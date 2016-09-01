Mahanta, who has been ailing for some time, is undergoing treatment at the GMCH.

The team comprising academic Dr Swabera Islam, entrepreneurs Tannishi Inam and Zeba Zaman and journalist Teresa Rehman, felicitated him with a traditional gamosa and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mahanta spoke about the ideals of the great 15th century saint-reformer, Srimanta Sankardev and said that he never discriminated against people of any caste, creed or religion.

Situated in Coochbehar district of West Bengal, Sri Sri Madhupur Satra was the place where, in the year 1568, Srimanta Sankardev passed away. On January 28, 1968 the present sattra was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Assam Bimala Prasad Chaliha in presence of the then Chief Minister of West Bengal Prafulla C Sen.