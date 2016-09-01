 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 31 - A group of women from Women’s Hub, a collective of woman professionals, met Lakshmikanta Mahanta, Sattradhikar of Sri Sri Madhupur Sattra, Coochbehar, at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) today.

Mahanta, who has been ailing for some time, is undergoing treatment at the GMCH.

The team comprising academic Dr Swabera Islam, entrepreneurs Tannishi Inam and Zeba Zaman and journalist Teresa Rehman, felicitated him with a traditional gamosa and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mahanta spoke about the ideals of the great 15th century saint-reformer, Srimanta Sankardev and said that he never discriminated against people of any caste, creed or religion.

Situated in Coochbehar district of West Bengal, Sri Sri Madhupur Satra was the place where, in the year 1568, Srimanta Sankardev passed away. On January 28, 1968 the present sattra was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Assam Bimala Prasad Chaliha in presence of the then Chief Minister of West Bengal Prafulla C Sen.

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     