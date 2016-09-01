In addition, it has attended to 8,924 poisoning/drug overdose cases, 8,559 assault cases, 15,504 fever (infections) cases, 14,848 respiratory cases, 11,340 neonatal (up to 1 month) cases, 15,054 paediatric (1-12years) cases, 457 cases of unconsciousness, 4,240 fire/burn cases, 2,132 animal bite cases, 1,320 epilepsy cases and 2,156 diabetes cases.

The service has also catered to cases of environmental and industrial accidents and natural disasters. In total, it has attended to 3,87,656 cases.

District-wise, Kamrup accounts for the maximum number of cases with a count of 44,195, followed by Nagaon with 26,684 cases, Barpeta with 22,741, Sonitpur with 20,425, Golaghat with 19,237 and Morigaon with 19,181 cases. Dima Hasao accounted for the minimum number of cases with 4,388.

The State government, along with GVK EMRI launched the National Ambulance Service on September 1, 2013.

102 National Ambulance Service (NAS) is a first-of-its-kind facility in the country to serve IFT (Inter Facility Transfer). The service is for referred patients from a lower hospital to a higher hospital.

“NAS, in its three-year journey, has got a fleet strength of 365 vehicles out of total 450 vehicles and covered all the 27 districts of the State. It had attended to 3,49,812 IFT cases, 24,412 drop-backs and 13,412 emergency cases till August 30, 2016 and covered all the medical colleges, district civil hospitals, sub-divisional civil hospitals, FRUs, and CHCs across Assam. The response centre in Guwahati had received over 57,52,081 calls, out of which 4,86,382 were emergency calls,” an NAS official said.

Call to 102 by hospital authority/beneficiary should be done for obtaining IFT service (lower to higher hospital transfer), for ante-natal check-up in case of pregnant women, for post-delivery drop-back of mother and neonate, and post-delivery check-up pertaining to any ailment of mother or neonate.