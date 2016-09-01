 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 31 - The 102 National Ambulance Service (NAS) which has completed three years of operation in Assam, has catered to a total of 1,54,737 pregnancy-related cases, 41,820 other medical emergencies, 40,392 trauma (vehicular) cases, 32,851 acute abdomen problem-related cases, 16,106 stroke/cerebro-vascular cases, 10,096 cardiac/cardio vascular cases and 15,261 non-vehicular trauma cases.

In addition, it has attended to 8,924 poisoning/drug overdose cases, 8,559 assault cases, 15,504 fever (infections) cases, 14,848 respiratory cases, 11,340 neonatal (up to 1 month) cases, 15,054 paediatric (1-12years) cases, 457 cases of unconsciousness, 4,240 fire/burn cases, 2,132 animal bite cases, 1,320 epilepsy cases and 2,156 diabetes cases.

The service has also catered to cases of environmental and industrial accidents and natural disasters. In total, it has attended to 3,87,656 cases.

District-wise, Kamrup accounts for the maximum number of cases with a count of 44,195, followed by Nagaon with 26,684 cases, Barpeta with 22,741, Sonitpur with 20,425, Golaghat with 19,237 and Morigaon with 19,181 cases. Dima Hasao accounted for the minimum number of cases with 4,388.

The State government, along with GVK EMRI launched the National Ambulance Service on September 1, 2013.

102 National Ambulance Service (NAS) is a first-of-its-kind facility in the country to serve IFT (Inter Facility Transfer). The service is for referred patients from a lower hospital to a higher hospital.

“NAS, in its three-year journey, has got a fleet strength of 365 vehicles out of total 450 vehicles and covered all the 27 districts of the State. It had attended to 3,49,812 IFT cases, 24,412 drop-backs and 13,412 emergency cases till August 30, 2016 and covered all the medical colleges, district civil hospitals, sub-divisional civil hospitals, FRUs, and CHCs across Assam. The response centre in Guwahati had received over 57,52,081 calls, out of which 4,86,382 were emergency calls,” an NAS official said.

Call to 102 by hospital authority/beneficiary should be done for obtaining IFT service (lower to higher hospital transfer), for ante-natal check-up in case of pregnant women, for post-delivery drop-back of mother and neonate, and post-delivery check-up pertaining to any ailment of mother or neonate.

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     