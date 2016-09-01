 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
Programme for cancer patients at GU
CORRESPONDENT

An artiste performing at the recreational programme. – UB Photos
 JALUKBARI, Aug 31 - A recreational programme for cancer patients of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was organised by Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University in association with the Centre of Performing Arts, GU today.

The initiative of the programme was taken by Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, GU. Dr Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, GU while inaugurating the programme, said that the university has the social responsibility for betterment of society and today’s programme would lend mental peace to the cancer patients of BBCI.

Other dignitaries present were Dr Amal Ch Kotoky, Director, BBCI and Dr SK Nath, Registrar, Gauhati University.

At the function BBCI presented an award of excellence in higher education to the GU Vice Chancellor Dr Hazarika in recognition of his contribution in the field of higher education in the State.

