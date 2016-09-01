



According to latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,03,616 incidences of cognizable crimes under IPC in Assam in 2015, which was 3.51 per cent of the all-India total of 29,49,400 such incidences.

The State reported 1,343 cases of murder, 1,044 incidences of attempt to commit murder, 91 of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, six cases of attempt to commit culpable homicide, 1,733 of rape, 499 of attempt to commit rape and 5,831 cases of kidnapping and abduction during the period.

In addition, there were 191 reported cases of dacoity, 12 of making preparation and assembly for committing dacoity, 928 of robbery, 5,021 cases of criminal trespass/burglary and 12,399 incidences of theft.

The NCRB figures showed that Assam reported 1,790 incidences of unlawful assembly, 2,435 cases of riots including industrial and political, 1,917 incidences of criminal breach of trust, 4,069 of cheating, 693 of forgery, 54 of counterfeiting, 826 of arson, 11,407 of causing grievous hurt including acid attacks, 216 cases of dowry deaths, 4,293 of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, 111 of insult to the modesty of women and 11,225 cases of cruelty by husbands or their relatives.

Besides, there were 2,683 reported cases of causing death by negligence, 22 of offence against State, 1,446 of extortion, one of offences promoting enmity between different groups, 4,859 cases of causing injury during rash driving or road rage, 137 of human trafficking and 11 related to ‘unnatural offences’ under Section 377 of IPC.

The State also reported 26,323 incidences of other IPC crimes in the last calendar year.

As per the figures, there were 3,849 cases of cognizable crimes under Special and Local Laws (SLL) in Assam during 2015, comprising less than 0.1 per cent of the total such cases across India.

There were 473 cases under Arms Act, 210 under NDPS Act, 149 under Gambling Act, 28 under Excise Act, one under Prohibition Act, 88 under Explosives and Explosive Substances Act and 54 under Immoral Traffic (Prevention Act).

There were also 10 cases under the Registration of Foreigners Act, 33 under Passport Act, 30 under Essential Commodities Act, 95 under Dowry Prohibition Act, 12 under Copyright Act, 731 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and four cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The State also reported 31 incidences under the Forest Act, 14 under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 483 under Information Technology Act, 264 under Electricity Act, 74 under Wildlife Protection Act, 103 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 87 cases under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act during last year.

In addition, there was one case under the Trade Marks Act, two under Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 17 under Foreigners Act, 83 under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and 772 cases under other SLL crimes.