 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
2 JMB leaders in India: Bangla

 DHAKA, Aug 31 - Bangladesh suspects two top leaders of a reorganised Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) took secret refuge in neighbouring India to mobilise weaponry and financial support for the banned outfit to carry out the July 1 terrorist attack on a Dhaka cafe, according to reports today.

One of the two JMB leaders, Shariful Islam Khaled, is also blamed for hacking to death his liberal university professor, who was on the way to work, in April.

Mamunur Rashid Ripon alias Jahangir and Khaled left for India in April, days after the murder of the Rajshahi University professor, The Daily Star reported.

“(Mamunur Rashid) Ripon and Khaled went to the neighbouring country in April and they have been hiding there since then,” it quoted the police’s counter-terrorism and transnational crimes (CTTC) unit chief, Monirul Islam, as saying. He said Bangladesh has already informed India about the militants’ possible stay in Kolkata. – PTI

