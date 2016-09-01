 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
CIWTC to be dissolved
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Aug 31 - The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the proposal for dissolution of the Central Inland Water Transport Corporation Limited (CIWTC). A number of assets will be taken up by the Inland Waterways Authority of India to provide services on the River Brahmaputra (NW-4).

Official sources said the voluntary retirement scheme for the CIWTC was implemented in 2015 as per the decision of the Cabinet on December 24, 2014.

Due to limitations and infrastructure bottlenecks, the CIWTC operations never became viable and the company has been incurring losses since inception. The company has only five employees at present, the sources said.

In line with the decision of the Government to revitalise sick CPSUs, wherever possible, or to wind up irretrievable cases, the dissolution of the CIWTC would be initiated after the disposal of movable and immovable assets. This will free up assets for better utilisation and for the benefit of the people.

The CIWTC is a company incorporated in 1967 under the Companies Act 1956 by the Government of India, when it took over the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile River Steam Navigation Company Limited under a scheme approved by the Calcutta High Court.

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     