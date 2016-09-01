 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Haryana land deal: Judicial probe report submitted


 
 CHANDIGARH, Aug 31 - The report of a judicial probe into the controversial land deals in Haryana allegedly involving Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, was submitted to the Haryana Government today, apparently finding irregularities in the deals.

Justice SN Dhingra, a former judge of the Delhi High Court, presented a 182-page report to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, 15 months after he was appointed to probe land deals in Gurgaon during the tenure of the then Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

While refusing to give details of the contents, Justice Dhingra indicated that he clearly found irregularities in the grant of land licences in the area. The land deals became a major issue in 2014 during the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls in Haryana.

Asked by newsmen whether the commission found any irregularity, Justice Dhingra said, “Had there been no irregularity, I would have given a one-sentence report mentioning there is no irregularity. My report has 182 pages. Without it (irregularity), I did not have any reason to write 182 pages.”

To a query about the companies involved in the irregularities, he said, “I do not know about which particular company you (media) are talking. My mandate was to inquire about irregularity in grant of licences.”

The Khattar Government had on May 14, 2015 set up the one-man commission to probe issues concerning the grant of licence(s) for developing commercial colonies by the Department of Town and Country Planning to some entities in Sector 83, Gurgaon, including mutation of land deal between a firm, Ms Skylight Hospitality, owned by Robert Vadra and realty major DLF.

Justice Dhingra said that it is for the Government to act on the report, including making it public after laying it in the State Assembly. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     