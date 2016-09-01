The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh, made this call to State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while discussing a wide range of issues relating to various development projects and other initiatives in the State.

According to official sources, Dr Jitendra Singh brought to the notice of Himanta Biswa Sarma some of the important development projects which had got delayed due to various reasons over the last few years and expressed the hope that with the new Government in place, things would start moving on a fast track.

Referring to some recent decisions in the Health sector, Dr Singh said that the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, had from this year, introduced super-speciality cancer courses in DM (Oncology) and MCh (Oncology) in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati. He also mentioned the pending proposal for setting up of the Brahmaputra Study Centre by the Ministry of DoNER in the Gauhati University.

The pending work on various road projects had also been expedited, said Dr Jitendra Singh, and added that several new institutions have been set up during the last two years.

Sarma said that within a few months of taking over, the present Government of Assam has conceived a number of innovative projects, which it is determined to push forward.