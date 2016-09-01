"I have sought a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police of West Tripura district... I may call some persons individually in connection with this inquiry."

Ramteke said the inquiry had been ordered by the Tripura government to ascertain the facts on the violent attacks and clashes of August 23.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, addressing a function here, urged tribal youths and students to return to Agartala without any fear.

After the August 23 incidents, a large number of tribal students and youths who had been staying in Agartala have gone back to their homes in different districts. "The government will give full security to the students and youths and they can return to Agartala without any fear," the Governor added.

The opposition, specially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Agarala incident. The Trinamool Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge.

At least 24 people, including five policemen, were injured after activists of a tribal party -- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - took out a rally demanding a separate State.