Under this system, a one-page application form is provided to the service seeker that includes a receipt, which after docketing by the concerned dealing assistant in the name of the applicant is detailed with the amount the citizen has to pay for the service. This amount is specified in the citizen charter. The receipt slip also notifies the time within which the service sought by the citizen will be provided to him, as per the citizen charter. This system also aims at curbing corruption in the town committee office.

Talking to this correspondent, the chief executive officer of Gauripur Town Committee, Bistirna Baruah, said that this system will ensure greater transparency in work and faster service delivery to all the citizens of Gauripur.

“This will not only reduce red tapism to a great extent and but will also ensure hassle-free services for all its citizens,” Baruah added.

However, the people of Gauripur, who already availed the services under this system, are satisfied with it. “Now the town committee works are like going to a shop. All you need is to visit, fill a form and pay the amount, and sit. You don’t need to visit the committee office every now and then to know the status of work and bear various tantrums of its workers,” said Bikash Roy, a resident of Gauripur.