Correspondent
DHUBRI, Oct 30 - The historic town of Gauripur recently added another feather in its cap of achievements, by being the first town committee in the State to serve its residents with Single Window Service Delivery System (SWSDS).This system is common in the banks and in the corporate sectors, where a citizen will no more has to visit from table to table for different works, but will be served from a single desk in a hassle-free manner. The Gauripur Town Committee aims at serving its denizens by providing a single desk for availing services like procurement of inhabitant’s certificate, house plan permissions, relationship certificates, boundary wall permissions, trade licences, NOC for electric connections and other services that cater to regular visiting of the common people to their office.
Under this system, a one-page application form is provided to the service seeker that includes a receipt, which after docketing by the concerned dealing assistant in the name of the applicant is detailed with the amount the citizen has to pay for the service. This amount is specified in the citizen charter. The receipt slip also notifies the time within which the service sought by the citizen will be provided to him, as per the citizen charter. This system also aims at curbing corruption in the town committee office.
Talking to this correspondent, the chief executive officer of Gauripur Town Committee, Bistirna Baruah, said that this system will ensure greater transparency in work and faster service delivery to all the citizens of Gauripur.
“This will not only reduce red tapism to a great extent and but will also ensure hassle-free services for all its citizens,” Baruah added.
However, the people of Gauripur, who already availed the services under this system, are satisfied with it. “Now the town committee works are like going to a shop. All you need is to visit, fill a form and pay the amount, and sit. You don’t need to visit the committee office every now and then to know the status of work and bear various tantrums of its workers,” said Bikash Roy, a resident of Gauripur.