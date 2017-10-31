|
After 68 months of no salary, teacher dies in Sivasagar
ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Oct 30 - One more teacher, Mukul Gogoi (39), of Mothiyachiga Primary School near Sivasagar died on October 27 due to lack of proper treatment after being deprived of salaries for last 68 months taking the toll for the same cause to 19.It may be mentioned here that 1,530 primary and middle school teachers in Sivasagar district have been agitating against the government’s decision to sack them allegedly on account of gross anomalies in appointment procedures more than five years ago.
There has been periodic negotiation at different levels but all in vain. On the eve of the last Teacher’s Day on September 5, these teachers temporarily withdrew their agitation after an assurance from the commissioner secretary to settle their demands within 45 days, but the stipulated time period is over now.
The leaders of the group, Kushal Buragohain and Basanta Neog, have called for an emergent meeting on November 4 on the issue.