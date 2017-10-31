There has been periodic negotiation at different levels but all in vain. On the eve of the last Teacher’s Day on September 5, these teachers temporarily withdrew their agitation after an assurance from the commissioner secretary to settle their demands within 45 days, but the stipulated time period is over now.

The leaders of the group, Kushal Buragohain and Basanta Neog, have called for an emergent meeting on November 4 on the issue.