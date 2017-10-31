President of Khoj, Ruhini Kumar Gogoi, will hoist the flag, while president of the organising committee, Dr Prakash Kotoky, will inaugurate the main gate of the book fair on November 4.

On November 5, Nagen Bora Memorial Painting Competition, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Science Exhibition and Sudhakontha Memorial Singing Competition will be held. Swahid Ranjit Borpujari Memorial Wall Magazine Competition, Mukut Gogoi Memorial News Writing Competition, Prasanta Pratim Sarma Memorial Letter Writing Competition and Biswajit Bora Memorial Diha Naam Competition will be held on November 6. Recitation and short story writers meet will be held on November 7.

Anjan Dutta Memorial Spot Story Writing Competition, Poem Writing Competition, Trailukya Dutta Speech Competition and Pankajananda Bharali Memorial Cultural Programme will be held on November 8.

Journalist martyr Kamala Saikia Quiz Competition, Dulan Konwar Memorial Seminar and Vedawati Borgohain Memorial Cultural Programme will be held on November 9. Symposium on Assamese Science Fiction will be organised by Sivasagar Press Club on November 10, besides a discussion on ‘Prasanga Sivasagar’, while on November 11, a programme for specially-abled persons and a youth seminar will be held.

More than 300 books will be released during the book fair and more than 70 book sellers and publishers have confirmed their participation so far.