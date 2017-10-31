Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, chief minister told the child scientists that science is something which requires a great deal of commitment.

He also thanked ASTEC, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, BTC authority and people of Kokrajhar for holding National Children’s Science Congress here in a grand manner.

At the same time, Sonowal further said that BTC headquarters Kokrajhar would be developed as smart and science city in near future.

In a very short time, a medical college will be set up here, he said, adding that a four-lane National Highway along Indo-Bhutan border stretching from Kokrajhar to Udalguri will be constructed and a proposal has already been sent to the Central government in this regard.

He also appealed to all to maintain peace and tranquility in the region because without peace, development cannot take place, he said and highlighted about various developmental projects taken by the State government for the welfare of the people.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, deputy chief Kampa Borgoyari, Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, founder of NCSC Dr Aswini Kr Baruah, Dr AK Mishra, among others, attended the programme and spoke on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that 251 projects from across the State were showcased in the four-day science congress which started from October 25. Out of these, 26 projects have been selected for the National Children’s Science Congress to be held at Science City, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

On the other hand, Rim Jhim Das from Nalbari and Tridip Tapaban Phukan from Charaideo districts begged the Khagendra Nath Brahma State Child Scientist award and Dr Abani Ch Goswami State Child Scientist award, respectively.

The organisers also felicitated founder of NCSC Dr Aswini Kr Baruah on the occasion. Later, the chief minister handed over the awards and citations in presence of other invited guest and dignitaries.