Due to such deplorable and uncertain road communication, the prices of essential commodities go beyond the public reach. The students of Harangajao who pursue their higher studies in Silchar and other places are the worst sufferer for the deplorable and uncertain condition of the road.

Talking to this correspondent, Sontosh Hojai of Red Hill Society said that the plight of Harangajao people is always ignored by the authority concerned. Though the people of Harangajao have been suffering a lot from multifarious problems but the prime cause of concern has become the absence of proper road communication. Hojai said that proper road communication is the prime for all-round development of a society. The people of Harangajao have suffering for last 15 years as the NHAI is constructing the NH-54E through Haranajao in a snail’s space. He also expressed concern over the lack of avenues for the educated unemployed youths, thereby discouraging the youths.

Ajanta Parbosa, concerned citizen of Harangajao, argued why the people of Harangajao are left to suffer in the name HN-54E construction. The people of Harangajao with a population of 30,000 have been made to suffer for no reason. Parbosa alleged that the people of Harangajao have approached authorities concerned but all in vain. They fervently appealed to the authority and also the administration to solve the problems of Harangajao people considering gravity of their plights.