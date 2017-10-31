Erosion poses great threat in Bokakhat subdivision

ANN Service

BOKAKHAT, Oct 30 - The second spate of flood damaged a vast area of cropland and residential villages in such a way in Bokakhat subdivision that no restore had been made yet even after three months. On the other hand, the rampant erosion of the Dhansiri and Brahmaputra rivers posed as great threat to the people of Dhansirimukh gaon, Bohikhowa, Charo gaon, Bokakhat town and its adjacent villages.Major erosion has started from Dhasirimukh to Dhanbari. The Sapekhati forest camp of Agoratoli range had already been eroded by the river Dhansiri and during the last four days more than 300 bighas of land had been eroded where the Namami Brahmaputra festival was held. It’s learnt from the official sources of Bokakhat Water Resource subdivision that the department has no fund to resist the erosion. The Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat district, Gourav Bothra, visited the eroded area on October 25. A major part of Robi crop plantation had also been eroded.