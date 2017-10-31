Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Kushram Hazarika, general secretary of Morigaon unit of BISS, said that for the scientific study of the various resources of several historical places of Central Assam, namely Mayong, Sitajakhala, Baghara, Barapujia etc., the BISS has chalked out some schemes for which people’s participation was necessary.

He said that the intellectual circle of Morigaon district must come forward to unearth the hidden chapters of history on Mayong and its adjacent areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Saikia, organising secretary of Assam State unit of BISS said that distorted histories of India written by British writers should not be read by our youth. Saikia said that unless our new generation is not aware of the fact that History is a vital subject of life, they will not learn the teachings of patriotism.

Addressing the gathering, Bishnu Nath, Editor of Itihash Barta appealed to the young writers of Morigaon to write something about historical places like Mayong, Sitajakhala and Kainakanda of Baghara.

Addressing the meet, author and researcher of several books on Mayong, Lokendra Hazarika claimed that present-day school students lack knowledge of Assam. He lamented the distortion in learning of History among the students of Assam. Hazarika said that the new generation hardly knows about the unique but indigenous strategies adopted in the famous battle of Saraighat, which was finalised by Ahom King Pratap Singha at Kajolichaki in Mayong.

Paticipating in the discussion, Professor Ganesh Medhi of Morigaon College said that the heroic role played by the freedom fighters of Morigaon district in the Indian Freedom Struggle was not written even today though Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya’s novel Mrityunjoy depicted some imaginary stories of the freedom movement in Morigaon district. The meeting finally resolved to implement phasewise a study on Mayong, Sitajakhala and Baghara.