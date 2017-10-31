



Not surprisingly, an over 15,000-strong audience had been patiently waiting for Zubeen’s programme since the evening. A fan of Zubeen from Guwahati who tried to argue in favour of the artiste was subsequently manhandled by a section of the irate audience. Fortunately, Bajali SDO(C) J Mahanta and SDPO Arpana Natarajan controlled the situation and brought Zubeen to Patacharkuchi Police Station.

Thereafter, Zubeen’s manager refunded a major portion of the contract money and promised to refund the remaining amount too.

The programme, it may be mentioned, was dedicated in memory of the president of the celebration comittee Mantu Kumar Sarma, who died recently. Earlier, Dr Ranjit Deka, Rector of Anundoram Barooah Academy declared the programme open while Manash Pratim Deka anchored the programme.