ANN Service
PATACHARKUCHI, Oct 30 - Unsolicited comments and crude behaviour of popular singer Zubeen Garg at a cultural programme here last night was condemned at a public meet today by the local people.The cultural programme was organised at Patacharkuchi Vidyapith playground under the aegis of Pragjyoti Club as a part of its silver jubilee celebration where two other singers, namely Purnima Srestha from Mumbai and Nashiketa Chakrabarty from Kolkata took part and performed well. Zubeen Garg was to perform at 10 pm, but arrived at 12.30 am and failed to perform as he was in an inebriated state. Having sung two songs somehow, he left the stage.
Not surprisingly, an over 15,000-strong audience had been patiently waiting for Zubeen’s programme since the evening. A fan of Zubeen from Guwahati who tried to argue in favour of the artiste was subsequently manhandled by a section of the irate audience. Fortunately, Bajali SDO(C) J Mahanta and SDPO Arpana Natarajan controlled the situation and brought Zubeen to Patacharkuchi Police Station.
Thereafter, Zubeen’s manager refunded a major portion of the contract money and promised to refund the remaining amount too.
The programme, it may be mentioned, was dedicated in memory of the president of the celebration comittee Mantu Kumar Sarma, who died recently. Earlier, Dr Ranjit Deka, Rector of Anundoram Barooah Academy declared the programme open while Manash Pratim Deka anchored the programme.