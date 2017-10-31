

Earlier, Prasad held a discussion with the KAAC members at the Circuit House here on various issues of the hill districts. An influential executive member of the Council and Karbi Anglong district general secretary of BJP Amarsing Tisso while briefing the Union Minister on relevant matters mentioned that the Greater Nagalim framework agreement should not be extended within the geographical area of autonomous Karbi Anglong as alleged by various social organisations that a total area of 7,399 sq km has been incorporated in the framework agreement signed on August 3 between the NSCN(IM) and the BJP Government.

In the open convention, Chief Executive Member of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang apprised Prasad that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council needs direct funding on all developmental fiscal head of account as channelising Central Government funds through the State Government has adversely hit the pace of growth and even after 70 years of autonomy devoid of financial independence has made this place among the most backward within the State.

The CEM also stressed on implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution by honouring the stipulation for autonomous State.

Prasad, who chiefly monitored the party’s preparedness for the 2019 general election from ground zero, did not react to the issues raised by the local councilors. However, he assured that each demand will be considered appropriately.