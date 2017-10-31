|
Dibrugarh best team in karate meet
GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - Dibrugarh emerged as the best team with 47 medals including 15 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze in the 11th K Ranjit Nongthang Memorial Assam State Wado Karate Championship which concluded on Sunday at the Amri High School, Ulukunchi, West Karbi Anglong.Guwahati secured the second spot with 28 medals including 10 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze while the hosts stood third with a total of 33 medals including 8 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze.
The championship was organised by Wado Ryu Karate Do Promotion Council of UKAA and hosted by Karate Association of Karbi Anglong District. Altogether 200 karatekas from 8 districts participated in the meet.
Gold medal winners: (Sub jr, 8-13 years) Girls: Gitanjali Rabha, Manjushree Buragohain, Ankita Timungpi, Pahi Gogoi, Rejina Teronpi, Dikshita Gogoi, Haripriya Dihingia, Pratiksha Gogoi, Boys: Angad Singh, Priyansu Dutta, Biwindro Khorai, Rudraksh Reghever, Hansraj Adhikary, Hemphu Bongjang, Barun Kamal Dihingia, Ankur Natah, Bishal Gogoi, Manthab Kumar Das, Abhijit Hukai. (Cadet, 14-15 years), Girls: Kimpi Borgohain, Chayanika Pumah, Mrigyane Das, Boys: Abhinash Patar, Serkiri Teron, Gautam Bhumij, Biswajit Gogoi, Nabajyoti Rabha. (Junior, 16-17 years) Girls: Bhanupriya Rai, Boys: Kunjadeep Chamuah, Pranabjyoti Gogoi, Akash Kujur, Nisjanta Chamuah, Kunjadeep Chamuah. (Senior, 18 years and above) Women: Serkli Englengpi, Nivarish Timungpi, Dipanjali Boishnab. Men-Tarun Konwar, Sadanta Rongpi, Rosen Rabha.