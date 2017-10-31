The championship was organised by Wado Ryu Karate Do Promotion Council of UKAA and hosted by Karate Association of Karbi Anglong District. Altogether 200 karatekas from 8 districts participated in the meet.

Gold medal winners: (Sub jr, 8-13 years) Girls: Gitanjali Rabha, Manjushree Buragohain, Ankita Timungpi, Pahi Gogoi, Rejina Teronpi, Dikshita Gogoi, Haripriya Dihingia, Pratiksha Gogoi, Boys: Angad Singh, Priyansu Dutta, Biwindro Khorai, Rudraksh Reghever, Hansraj Adhikary, Hemphu Bongjang, Barun Kamal Dihingia, Ankur Natah, Bishal Gogoi, Manthab Kumar Das, Abhijit Hukai. (Cadet, 14-15 years), Girls: Kimpi Borgohain, Chayanika Pumah, Mrigyane Das, Boys: Abhinash Patar, Serkiri Teron, Gautam Bhumij, Biswajit Gogoi, Nabajyoti Rabha. (Junior, 16-17 years) Girls: Bhanupriya Rai, Boys: Kunjadeep Chamuah, Pranabjyoti Gogoi, Akash Kujur, Nisjanta Chamuah, Kunjadeep Chamuah. (Senior, 18 years and above) Women: Serkli Englengpi, Nivarish Timungpi, Dipanjali Boishnab. Men-Tarun Konwar, Sadanta Rongpi, Rosen Rabha.