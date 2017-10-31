In the opening ceremony Guwahati East MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, vice chairman of Sports Authority of Assam Queen Ojha, senior police officer Mukesh Kumar, former national tennis champion Susan Das Choudhury were also present on the occasion.

Altogether 240 players from States including Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam are taking part in the six-day championship where competitions are being organised for U-10 combined boys and girls (singles), U-12 boys and girls (singles), U-14 boys and girls (singles), open mixed doubles, veterans doubles (above 40 years). The finals are slated for November 3.

Results: (U-10 combined boys and girls) Antariksh Tamuli bt Jishnu P Das (4-0), Jyotishman Boro bt Sukhwinder Singh (4-2), Bannani B Borah bt Shreyam Saikia (4-1), Ayan Borah bt Darshveer Singh (4-0), Pratibandala Snigdha bt Ayan Bhuyan (4-0), Rajnish Sharma bt Nistha Bejbaruah (4-0). (Boys U-12) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Ved Aditya (4-0), Samridh Chouhan bt Samanay Gogoi (4-0), Danish Dutta bt Dhandeep Mili (4-1), Md Sami Ali bt Prince Paul (4-2).