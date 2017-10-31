|
Manoj strikes gold, Shiva settles for silver at Nationals
VISAKHAPATNAM, Oct 30: Manoj Kumar claimed his second successive National Championships’ gold but Shiva Thapa settled for a silver on an eventful day of summit clashes in the premier domestic boxing event here today.Manoj (69kg), competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), got the better of Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) Duryodhan Singh for his second successive gold at the event in a 4-1 decision.
Shiva Thapa
Another defending champion, Shiva, however, lost on a split verdict to SSCB’s Manish Kaushik, settling for the silver medal in the lightweight (60kg) category. Shiva was competing for his home State Assam in the event. – PTI