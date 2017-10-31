|
Junior tennis tournament concludes
GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - Kaushik Bora, Bhushan Haobam, Jigyashman Hazarika, Bunty Chongtham, Harshita Bora and Namrata Das won titles in the boys and girls singles U-18, 14 and 12 years category respectively of the 2nd Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) which concluded at the Nurul Amin Tennis Complex courts in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today. Final results: (U-18 boys) Kaushik Bora bt Lukram Loching 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; (U-14 boys) Bhushan Haobam bt Aditya Bhagawati 6-3, 6-4; (U-12 boys) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Bhicky Saglochan 1-4, 4-2, 5-3.
Trophy winners with officials pose for photograph.
(U-18 girls) Bunty Changtham bt Harshita Bora 6-3, 6-3; (U-14 girls) Harshita Bora bt Justian Borgohain 4-2, 1-4, 4-2; (U-12 girls) Namrata Das bt Tansiqua Pator 4-2, 4-2.