Junior tennis tournament concludes





Trophy winners with officials pose for photograph. (U-18 girls) Bunty Changtham bt Harshita Bora 6-3, 6-3; (U-14 girls) Harshita Bora bt Justian Borgohain 4-2, 1-4, 4-2; (U-12 girls) Namrata Das bt Tansiqua Pator 4-2, 4-2.