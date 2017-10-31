The initiative ‘Breakfast with CM’ was born out of a desire to allow youngsters to share information, opinions and ideas with the Chief Minister himself for improvement of local governance in the State while also utilising creative and innovative ideas of these youngsters in the process of governance, a CMO release said.

Noting that the image of social media in the State is being adversely affected due to irresponsible criticism, rumours and statements posted and circulated without proper authentication in recent times, the CM, however, said there are also several bloggers who come up with ideas and suggestions worth utilising for good local governance.

“Youths are the backbone of society and they are our assets, our future and our leaders for tomorrow. To inculcate in them, the importance of integrity in governance while giving them the privilege to understand its functioning will go a long way in choosing the right approach to build a vibrant society,” Zeliang told the young bloggers.

The interaction covered various topics pertaining to the State ranging from roads, power, art, sports, education and tourism to youth policy, students’ scholarship and mid-day meals.

The Chief Minister stated that the Government is putting in its best efforts in addressing various issues in the State. While appreciating the moves of the citizens of the State in airing grievances, one must inculcate a practical and democratic approach in solving issues at any given point of time, he stressed. In this connection, he said the need of the hour is to guide and lead the youths into the mainstream of society by educating and inculcating in them the true spirit of leadership and integrity.

Maintaining that the present day Government stands steadfast in taking up the matter of road connectivity, backdoor appointments and corruption on priority basis, Zeliang said any civil society or NGOs including youths would do better by embracing the call of the Government by suggesting measures towards strengthening and developing policies and programmes meant for general welfare.

Building all-season roads, stimulating a culture of integrity, putting in place anti-corruption control measures, recognising corruption reporting mechanisms, etc., cannot be accomplished within a short period of time and as such, youths must come up with citizen-friendly initiatives before the Government instead of organising agitations, rallies and bandhs which are provocative in nature, he said.

“Unless youths join hands with the Government and broaden their understanding on the complexities of problems in the State, neither the practice of confronting the Government physically nor spreading irresponsible and false information on social media, will take the society to the desired level,” the Chief Minister underlined.

The CMO said the present day Government under the leadership of Chief Minister TR Zeliang is determined to streamline Government working system and work tooth and nail while allowing youths to interact and participate in the governance process.

The interaction lasted for three hours with the young minds venting out their opinions on the issues plaguing the State.