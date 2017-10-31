NERIST to get regular director next month: Rijiju



NIRJULI (ARUNACHAL), Oct 30 - Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today said a regular director of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology would be appointed next month, and other issues concerning the institute would soon be resolved.Rijiju was responding to grievances put forth by NERIST students’ union president Banta Natung, including appointment of a full-time director, alleged financial irregularities, deployment of CISF personnel and converting the institute into a full-fledged Central varsity. Rijiju was inaugurating ‘Sonabyss 17’, the annual cultural festival of the deemed university. Rijiju, who arrived at the State capital on a day-long visit despite inclement weather, also inaugurated the newly-constructed central library of NERIST. – PTI