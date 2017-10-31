“I am still waiting for the money to come. I have a family of four which means I should get Rs 60 lakh but there has been no money deposited. Instead what has happened is now the banks are charging us for non-maintenance of our accounts and this money is going from the poor who do not have the means to maintain the money. Is that why the zero balance accounts were opened,” asked Cherak.

“As part of NDA, both BJP and NPP are the same and they are only fighting separately in the State to fool the people,” said the MLA. He also alleged that the anti-people policies of BJP was the reason why most of the Congress deserters had joined NPP and the agenda they shared was common.

Cherak praised the support provided by CM, Dr Mukul Sangma in bringing development to the State and his constituency.

Cherak is in a pitched battle with six other contestants for the Kharkutta seat – the biggest constituency in terms of population and area in the Garo Hills region.