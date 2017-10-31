GANGTOK, Oct 30 - Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling today said he is opposed to bringing family members into politics.Chamling, also ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president, said none of his family members are in active politics nor he intends to induct any of them in the party or government.
“I am, in principle, opposed to dynastic politics and have consciously not inducted my family members in the SDF or the government,” he told a panchayat election meeting in Makha locality of East district.
The Chief Minister said he has strictly followed his own guidelines by refusing to induct younger brother R N Chamling in the party despite his election to the Assembly.
RN Chamling has won as an Independent candidate from Rangang-Yangyang constituency in a bypoll in 2014. – PTI