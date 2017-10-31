“I am, in principle, opposed to dynastic politics and have consciously not inducted my family members in the SDF or the government,” he told a panchayat election meeting in Makha locality of East district.

The Chief Minister said he has strictly followed his own guidelines by refusing to induct younger brother R N Chamling in the party despite his election to the Assembly.

RN Chamling has won as an Independent candidate from Rangang-Yangyang constituency in a bypoll in 2014. – PTI