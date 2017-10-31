Correspondent
IMPHAL, Oct 30 - Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) celebrated its 25th anniversary on Monday.Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla, speaking on the occasion said, “We have to work harder to make Manipur at par with other States of the country and to solve the problems the students of this State are facing in mainland India.”
She informed that Raj Bhavan in Imphal is planning to organise weekly interaction programme with students from next year.
Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh said young minds have to bring solution to the problems faced in the State and that has to be the goal of education.
COHSEM chairman L Mahendra Singh, Secretary Dr M Bidyasagar, noted academicians, teachers and students were present at the celebration.
Deaf School: The 33rd Foundation Day of Government Deaf and Mute School, Takyelpat in Imphal was held on Monday.