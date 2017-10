Arms dealer held in Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Oct 30 - Assam Rifles troops and State police have apprehended one K Vanhlir, a resident of Saikot village in Churachandpur district Manipur with one 9mm pistol on October 24, according to a press release. The man revealed that he is an arms dealer and supplies arms and ammunition to insurgents operating in Manipur, it claimed. The apprehended man was handed over to Churachandpur police.