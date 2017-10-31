During interrogation they admitted that they belonged to Natore district of Bangladesh and were going to Chennai in search of jobs, the police said, adding that the foreigners had initially claimed that they were Indians and shown fake Aadhaar cards.

DGP AK Shukla, who was on a tour for inspection of the police stations in the area, and SP Sudipta Das also interrogated them.

The police said the villagers had claimed that in the last three days, at least 2,500 Bangladeshis had sneaked into India through Nazurpura village. – PTI