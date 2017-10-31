BSF holds ‘Run for Unity’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - To pay homage to the BSF martyrs from Assam and felicitate their families, the BSF, Guwahati Frontier organised a half-marathon (21-km) and ‘Run for Unity’ (5-km) at the Veterinary College, Khanapara here. The motto of the marathon was ‘Run for Martyrs’ in addition to observing the Police Shaheed Divas on October 21. It was also organised to commemorate the valiant deeds and supreme sacrifices made by the BSF jawans. BSF martyrs from Assam have been awarded with eight ‘President Police Medal for Gallantry’, a ‘Police Medal for Gallantry’ and one ‘Balidan Prateek’ for their valiant actions and self-sacrifices. RS Mooshahary, ex-Governor of Meghalaya and former BSF Director General was the chief guest. Rakesh Agarwal, IG of BSF, Guwahati Frontier, also spoke.