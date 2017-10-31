BJP alleges disinformation regarding NRC

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that certain elements are trying to spread disinformation among the minorities regarding the ongoing NRC updating process with a view to derailing the entire exercise and creating conflict in the State.State BJP spokesperson Mehdi Alam Bora said that despite repeated assurances from the Centre and the State governments that no genuine Indian citizen need worry about his or her name being excluded from the NRC, some unscrupulous elements are trying to whip up sentiments among sections of the religious minorities that names of all Muslims will be excluded and that they will be forced out of the country. Bora said that no person who arrived in Assam before March 25, 2017, will get his name excluded from the NRC. Even if somehow any such person’s name does not figure in the draft NRC, there is ample scope to ensure that it will find place in the final list, he said. He alleged that some forces are trying to whip up passion on the issue of NRC with the purpose of inciting the minorities against the BJP.